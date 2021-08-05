HMS Sultan trainees abseil down Spinnaker Tower for Royal British Legion

The Royal Navy Air Engineering Technicians from HMS Sultan Picture: LPhot Kevin Walton

The Royal Navy Air Engineering Technicians abseiled 100 metres in aid of the the Royal British Legion in its centenary year.

Raising money under the nickname ‘Operation Downfall’, the nine students, who are undergoing Phase 2A training in the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School, completed the challenge along with two Divisional Officers who came along to support.

The event was organised by AET Adie Harris in memory of his grandfather Rodger Harris.

The abseil

A Royal Navy veteran, Rodger was also a champion and regular fundraiser for the RBL in the family’s hometown of Corby, Northamptonshire.

Adie said: ‘I chose to support the Royal British Legion in this fundraiser as my grandad, who was ex-Royal Navy, and heavily supported them. He sadly passed away while I was in Basic Training at Raleigh, so this is my way of honouring him. I am so glad to have the support of my class. The RBL supports people from right across the Armed Forces community, including veterans and their families, so anything we raise will go to a really good cause.’

Claire Smith, community fundraiser for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight at the Royal British Legion said: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to all those who completed this daring challenge to help raise funds for the RBL. This generous support will enable us to create better futures for the armed forces community, not just today but for the century to come.’

The Spinnaker Picture: LPhot Kevin Walton

A cheery wave Picture: LPhot Kevin Walton