Holocaust Memorial Day: Free entry to D-Day story in Southsea as city marks anniversary of atrocity
Local people can visit a popular museum for free today as part of an event which commemorates the horrors of the Holocaust.
The D-Day Story in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea - a museum which educates visitors obout Operation Overlord in the Second World War - has opened its doors free of charge to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
Guests can explore the museum's exhbitions and step aboard the imposing Landing Craft Tank LCT 7074 - with no booking required - between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, January 27.
Holocaust Memorial Day is a national event held to remember the millions of people who lost their lives or suffered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and also in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
The lord mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Tom Coles, said: “By remembering these atrocities, we resolve to do everything possible to ensure that such evil will never again take place. I hope residents can take some time to come together on Holocaust Memorial Day and remember the millions of people who lost their lives or suffered during these tragic events.”
More information on Holocaust Memorial Day can be found at: www.hmd.org.uk.
For more information about The D-Day Story including information about events commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Normandy Landings in 2024 please visit theddaystory.com.