Hundreds of Royal Navy sailors join poignant service marking Falklands 40 at HMS Collingwood

HUNDREDS of trainee Royal Navy sailors have gathered to pay their respect to those killed and wounded during the Falklands War.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:02 pm

A poignant service of Remembrance was staged at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, with the base adapting its monthly training divisions ceremony.

Almost 600 sailors formed up on the parade ground for a short service, held in the presence of former First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones, himself a Falklands veteran who served in HMS Fearless during the war.

Almost 600 sailors took part in the event at HMS Collingwood

Collingwood’s executive officer, Commander Terry Tyack outlined a brief summary of the conflict, and a verse from the famous poem “For the Fallen” by Robert Laurence Binyon was movingly read by Lieutenant Graham Martin, himself a Falklands veteran having served in HMS Glasgow and still working in Collingwood today.

A two-minute silence was then held before Admiral Jones gave a speech about his time in the war and the conditions many British personnel faced.

To mark the war’s anniversary, a new field of remembrance had been especially laid out with a cross laid for the 258 British servicemen, merchant seaman and civilians lost in the conflict.

Captain Catherine Jordan, Collingwood’s commander, said: ‘We aimed to honour our predecessors and ensure the history and lessons from 1982 are shared with the sailors of the future and I am extremely grateful for the whole force pulling together to achieve this in such a poignant way.’

The public will have a chance to see the field of remembrance during Collingwood’s open day on July 2.

