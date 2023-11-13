The parade, organised by the Horndean Parish Council, took place from Five Heads Road to the Horndean War Memorial opposite Blendworth Lane. Representatives in the parade included the Royal British Legion, Blendworth Brass Brand, Horndean Band, Horndean Parish Council, East Hampshire County Council , Hampshire County Council, Royal Naval Association Waterlooville, National Malaya & Borneo Veterans Association, Fire and Rescue Service, Hampshire Constabulary, Horndean Army Cadet Force, Waterlooville Air Training Corps, Guide Association, Scout Association, The Women’s Royal Naval Association and Freemasonry in the Community.

The service was led by Reverend Joy Windsor who greeted the large crowd that overflowed the square, The Exhortation was read out followed by the call of The Last Post while the standards were lowered for the two-minute silence. The Kohima Epitaph was read out and two hymns were sung; ‘Eternal Father, strong to save’ and ‘O God our help in ages past’. Prayers were led by young people then to conclude the National Anthem was sung as well as a blessing from the Minister.