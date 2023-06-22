Ian Elsdon receiving his Certificate from Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB, ADC. Also picture is Ian's fiancee Elaine Adland

In a ceremony at HMS Collingwood, he was presented with his Gold valedictory certificate from the Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB, ADC.

Ian, who has now left the Royal Navy following 44 years of dedicated service, had been at the Fareham site as a Divisional Officer for Victory Squadron Phase 2 since 2012.

Originally from Bicester, Ian joined the Royal Navy in September 1979 at HMS Raleigh, in Cornwall, starting his training to become a Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare). During his career he served on many ships including HMS Intrepid, Collingwood, York, Brilliant, Cambridge, Montrose, Sheffield and Monmouth.

Based at various Shore Commands and Establishments, Ian also served on the Royal Yacht Britannia which was the highlight of his Naval Career as he got to meet all the Royal Family.