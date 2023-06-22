News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Ian honoured for over four decades of service to his country

Chief Petty Officer Ian Elsdon was honoured for over four decades of service to his country.
By Simon Carter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Ian Elsdon receiving his Certificate from Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB, ADC. Also picture is Ian's fiancee Elaine AdlandIan Elsdon receiving his Certificate from Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB, ADC. Also picture is Ian's fiancee Elaine Adland
Ian Elsdon receiving his Certificate from Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB, ADC. Also picture is Ian's fiancee Elaine Adland

In a ceremony at HMS Collingwood, he was presented with his Gold valedictory certificate from the Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB, ADC.

Ian, who has now left the Royal Navy following 44 years of dedicated service, had been at the Fareham site as a Divisional Officer for Victory Squadron Phase 2 since 2012.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally from Bicester, Ian joined the Royal Navy in September 1979 at HMS Raleigh, in Cornwall, starting his training to become a Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare). During his career he served on many ships including HMS Intrepid, Collingwood, York, Brilliant, Cambridge, Montrose, Sheffield and Monmouth.

Based at various Shore Commands and Establishments, Ian also served on the Royal Yacht Britannia which was the highlight of his Naval Career as he got to meet all the Royal Family.

Most Popular

Ian said of his Gold award: ‘I feel it is good recognition to what I have achieved and done for my country for 44 years.’

Related topics:HMS CollingwoodRoyal Navy