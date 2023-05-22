A royal visitor was welcomed to the Gosport station of the National Coastwatch Institution to learn more about its work

The Princess Royal was received at the station in the Signal Tower of Fort Blockhouse, which overlooks the entrance to Portsmouth’s busy Harbour, by the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson last week who presented the NCI chairman Clive Pouncey and Gosport station manager Colin Church to her. Mr Church escorted the princess into the lookout at the top of the Signal Tower and presented the two watchkeepers on duty, Caroline Hildrew and Nick Carter.

Fort Blockhouse is an existing military establishment in Gosport, surrounded on three sides by water, with a long history dating back to 1431. From a commanding position, the National Coastwatch volunteer watchkeepers maintain a daily visual and radio watch of the Portsmouth Harbour entrance as well as the Eastern Solent, reporting any coastal safety-related incidents to HM Coastguard and the King’s Harbour Master, Portsmouth. NCI’s prime objective is the protection and preservation of life around our coasts.

After visiting the station, The Princess Royal then attended a reception for NCI watchkeepers and guests at the Hornet Services Sailing Club. She was received by the Lord Lieutenant before meeting NCI Gosport volunteer watchkeepers, NCI Trustees and representatives of other organisations. These included HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, GAFIRS Lifeboat (independent lifeboat and inshore rescue service) and Fort Blockhouse MoD.

Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque to commemorate the visit and presented long service awards to Jenny Chilvers (five years), Andrew Smith(five years) , Len King and David Burden (ten years).

Clive Pouncey, NCI chair said: “Her Royal Highness is a committed and enthusiastic supporter of National Coastwatch and we are deeply grateful for her patronage”

Fort Blockhouse is due to be disposed of by The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2025, and could be transformed into a ‘mixed-use development’.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Royal visit The Princess meets Caroline Hildrew and Nick Carter, watchkeeper and a former submariner Credit Bev Livermore Photo: NCI Photo Sales

2 . Royal visit Princess Anne unveils a plaque Photo: NCI Photo Sales

3 . Royal visit The Princess during her visit Photo: Credit Bev Livermore Photo Sales

4 . Royal visit The princess meets James Shepherd and Richard Swaine, trainee watchkeepers and Peter Selley. Credit Bev Livermore Photo: Credit Bev Livermore Photo Sales