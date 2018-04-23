Investigation launched as RFA ship begins listing in Portsmouth Harbour

Have your say

ENGINEERS have been called out to ‘stabilise’ a former Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship moored in Portsmouth.

RFA Black Rover began to list on Sunday amid claims the vessel had taken on water over the weekend.

The 11,522-tonne support vessel has been based in Portsmouth while she awaits disposal.

A team of engineers is understood to have been dispatched from Cammel Laird, in Birkenhead, to investigate the issue.

Retired Lieutenant Commander Mike Critchley said: ‘A valve opened and that put in ballast water to one side so it’s now listing at quite an acute angle.’

A Royal Navy spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an issue with the former RFA vessel Black Rover listing at its mooring in Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday morning.

‘We can confirm that the ship has been stabilised and an investigation is underway.’

Black Rover was launched in 1973 and was pulled from service in 2015.