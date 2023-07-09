Father and son Warrant Officers Les and Greg Robertson are both serving at HMS Sultan

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician Greg Robertson and his dad, Warrant Officer 1 Marine Engineering Mechanic Les, are both serving as Staff Officers.

They are helping to train Royal Navy engineers and technicians with the skills to maintain, repair and sustain ships and submarines on operations across the globe.

Greg has previously served on Type 42 Destroyers HMS Nottingham and Manchester and Type 45 Destroyers Daring, Dauntless, Defender (twice) and Diamond, spending type deployed in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and the Gulf.

He said: ‘Growing up, it looked like dad was doing well for himself and having a really good lifestyle, so I thought I’d give it a go.

‘When I went into the careers office, I was actually looking at Air Engineering, but after completing an engineering qualification at college I decided to follow him into Marine Engineering instead.

‘I joined the RN as an Artificer in 2005 and throughout my career, dad’s always been a great encouragement and encouraged me to aim high.

‘The challenges engineering presents really attracted me. Obviously there are some tough days, but I really enjoy it. The places you get to see while travelling have been extremely rewarding too.’

Les joined the Royal Navy in 1979 and is a recipient of Long Service and Good Conduct medal with two bars, Silver, Gold and Platinum Jubilee medals, meritorious service medal and medals for operational medals, including for service in Kosovo.

Originally from Glasgow, he has served on naval ships and worked on submarines with his first the County Class Missile Destroyer HMS Antrim and his last the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, in locations including Iceland, Norway, USA, West Indies, the Gulf, and the Mediterranean.

Les said: ‘I joined the Navy direct from school, I only went to the Recruitment Centre because my best friend did not want to go on his own.

‘At the time I had no inclination or intention of joining. He lasted a year and left and now lives with his family in the mountains in Tuscany.

‘Here I am, 43 years (44 in November) and counting still serving. I have had the pleasure to work with some amazing individuals, travelled all over the world and have some great memories and friends for life.

‘I think I got the best deal.

‘It’s great to see Greg come through. I came through as an old-style Marine Engineering Mechanic and he went through as an artificer, which was obviously the right way to go.

‘From a young age Greg always said that he wanted to be in the Navy and It’s brilliant to see him progress so quickly.

