Ukraine war latest: Explosions in Kyiv as Ukrainian forces continue to face Russians, UK aircraft banned from Russian airspace in retaliation to sanctions plus all the updates
FIGHTING continues in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.
Explosions have been reported in the capital of Kyiv this morning.
Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s ‘vile act of war’ against Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said the events in Ukraine mark ‘among the darkest (hours) for Europe since the end of World War Two’.
Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine urged UK nationals to leave Ukraine immediately.
Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: ‘We advise GB nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location. Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.’
The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.
The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: ‘There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.’
For all the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Gunfire heard in Kyiv
UK ‘would provide sanctuary’ for Ukrainian government in exile'
These are the sanctions unveiled by PM
The Prime Minister extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian President’s former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 businesses and individuals.
Aeroflot will imminently be banned from touching down planes in the UK, while there will be an asset freeze on all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.
Mr Johnson announced his second barrage of sanctions to tackle Moscow and its ally Belarus as the Kremlin hit Ukraine with a wide-ranging attack, targeting cities and bases with air strikes.
“Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands,” the Prime Minister told the Commons.
“Although the UK and our allies tried every avenue for diplomacy until the final hour, I am driven to conclude that Putin was always determined to attack his neighbour, no matter what we did.
“Now we see him for what he is – a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”
Mr Johnson added: “For our part, today the UK is announcing the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen.”
Condition of Chernobyl power plant is ‘unknown’ following battle
Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl power plant
UK will implement “the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen”
Boris Johnson told the Commons the UK will implement “the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen” in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin claims there was ‘no other way’ to defend Russia than by invading
Putin was ‘always determined to attack his neighbour'
Boris Johnson is giving a statement in Parliament now.
He just said that the only conclusion after Russia spurned every opportunity for diplomacy was that Putin was ‘always determined to attack his neighbour'