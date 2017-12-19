Leak discovered on HMS Queen Elizabeth is letting in ‘200 litres of water every hour’

BRITAIN’S new £3.1bn warship HMS Queen Elizabeth is leaking because of a faulty seal.

The Royal Navy’s future flagship is letting in more than 200 litres of water every hour because of a problem with one of its propeller shafts, reports say.

While she was formally commissioned by Her Majesty the Queen less than a fortnight ago, it is believed the ship has faced the issue since leaving Portsmouth for sea trials at the end of October.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said the leak is set to be repaired and will not stop HMS Queen Elizabeth setting sail from the city in the new year.

They said: ‘An issue with a shaft seal has been identified during HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sea trials, this is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth.

‘It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials programme will not be affected.’

The news comes as MPs raise concerns over the cost and transparency of the F35 warplane programme.

The project is working to build and prepare fighter jets to one day fly off the deck of the Royal Navy’s two supercarriers.