Meet Bella, the dog that has given Northern Ireland veteran Terry a happier outlook on life 

Tethered to him wherever he goes, Bella has given Terry Beale a new lease of life.

Terry and the three-year-old Eurasier got to know each other over weeks at a course run by Service Dogs UK.

Veteran Terry Beale from Southsea, with his assistance dog Bella, a three-year-old Euraiser

The charity matches service dogs with veterans - and puts them both through their paces.

It was the extra boost Terry, 59, needed after undergoing the Combat Stress course in 2016.

Now Terry speaks with other veterans, holds a drop-in model making workshop for veterans and is more assured in leaving his home.

Terry, a trained archaeologist, said: ‘It’s only very recently I feel able to fight this corner on a daily basis, with PTSD it’s difficult motivating yourself.

‘The feeling of anxiety before I leave the flat or even before I think about leaving the flat.

‘She’s worked wonders over the last year and a half.

‘My main problem is actually getting anywhere.

‘I start stressing as soon as I know that I’m going to go out.

‘Some days I just don’t want to get out of bed, and some days I won’t get to until the afternoon and the only thing that gets me out is knowing that she needs to go for a walk.

‘I want other to have the same freedom she gives me because she’s so beautiful she attracts people and that’s made me talk to them and that’s increased my confidence.’

Through his workshop Terry is now hoping to help others.

‘It hurts every time a veteran dies by suicide and it makes me more determined to find a way to stop it of finding the cause,’ he said.

‘Combat Stress taught me to control my anger, to think before I speak.

‘I’m a lot calmer now - I can harness my anger and direct it in the right direction as a good thing.

‘I can use it to allow me to work towards my aim of reducing veterans’ suicide.

‘This all started before I released I had PTSD my squadron leader committed suicide.’