Military enthusiasts blown away by Overlord show

MILITARY enthusiasts were blown away by the awesome display of war and history on display at one of the south’s most prestigious events.

Overlord, the military vehicle show, roared into action on The Lawns in Denmead – just a few miles from Southwick House – a centre for the original Operation Overlord in June 1944.

American Red Cross Clubmobile. Picture: Keith Woodland (250519-42)

History was brought to life as groups re-enacted the lives of soldiers from nations including Russia, Poland, Britain, Germany, France and the USA. The event was in air of Hounds 4 Heroes

The exhibition depicted the history of the military from the First World War onwards with vehicles and re-enactors.

Overlord also featured static displays, trade stalls selling a vast range of militaria, books, uniform and curios for ‘pocket money prices’.

Re-enactors Brian and Sue Wooten, who travelled from Dartford, Kent, attended the show for the first time. ‘It’s great to dress up – once you put on the outfit you really portray the person you’re dressed as,’ Brian, dressed as a Royal Navy commander from World War Two, said.

Picture: Keith Woodland (250519-37)

‘It’s very enjoyable and is a salute to those who served.’

Sue added: ‘It keeps history alive and sparks a lot of chat with other people. It’s great to show off the uniforms.’

Andy Sunray, who runs Army Surplus Superstore which offers authentic gear such as Falklands and US Golf War attire, said: ‘We like it here. We’ve been coming for years. We get a lot of interest in our stuff.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​