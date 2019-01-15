Ministry of Defence is ‘committed’ to review fears about fire safety at military bases 

CALLS to review fire safety on military bases have been made by an MP.

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith issued the plea after a report highlighted failings in procedures.

The study, by the Defence Fire Safety Regulator, pointed at a ‘catalogue of failures to manage fire safety in single-living accommodation’, Ms Griffith said.

‘It appears that the estates contract that was outsourced to CarillionAmey does not include the inspection and maintenance of fire doors and fire escapes, which is a shocking omission that puts servicemen and women in an unacceptable situation,’ the Labour MP said during a meeting in the House of Commons.

‘Will the minister agree to carry out an immediate review of fire safety across all MoD sites and to implement the report’s recommendations in full?

‘Will he also agree to halt the outsourcing of the defence fire and rescue service to Capita, which seems grossly irresponsible in the circumstances?

Responding, Tory defence minister Stuart Andrew said he was ‘committed’ to fixing the woes.

The Ministry of Defence takes the safety of its people and the findings of the report extremely seriously,’ he said. ‘We are committed to addressing the shortfalls identified in the report.

‘We have already taken action against some of the recommendations, and we will continue to ensure that we implement the report’s other recommendations.’