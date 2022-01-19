Fighting With Pride, a charity that supports LGBT veterans, is working with the review and has welcomed its launch but described it as a ‘national disgrace’ that it had taken so long for it to happen.Co-director of the charity and a former Portsmouth-based Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, Craig Jones, said he revealed his sexuality on the day the ban was lifted because he felt a ‘sense of duty’ to others in the military who fought against it.The 53-year-old, who studied at the University of Portsmouth but now lives with his husband, Adam Mason, in Brighton, said: ‘I was deputy navigator on HMS Invincible and whenever I brought that ship into port, I always looked at the jetty to see if there was any police on the jetty.‘You can imagine what a huge distraction that is from your professional job because I was always waiting for the day when the police would take me away.‘But I came out on that day because I felt a sense of duty to the remarkably courageous men and women who fought to lift the ban.‘They’d lost their health and they’d lost their jobs and they’d lost their pensions and their peace of mind to some extent, but they still fought for justice and for my right, for my opportunity of service in the armed forces.‘I think the UK armed forces today are the best in the world for LGBT plus inclusion, but nothing has been done for those who were dismissed in disgrace, and it’s a national disgrace that nothing had been done.’