Missile hailed ‘game-changer’ after test

FRESH trials on a new ‘game-changing’ missile system for the Royal Navy have been hailed a success.

HMS Argyll successfully tested the new Sea Ceptor air defence weapon after being fitted with the hi-tech kit.

Designed to act as a shield from aerial threats, the system can destroy jets, helicopters and supersonic missiles.

The warship, which will be moving to Portsmouth in the future, is the first Type 23 frigate to test the system.

The completion of the trials means Sea Ceptor can proceed to the next stage of the acceptance into naval service.

Harriett Baldwin, defence procurement minister, said: ‘In the face of intensifying global threats, cutting-edge systems like Sea Ceptor will keep the UK safe.

‘These successful trials from HMS Argyll mark a major milestone towards the introduction of this world-class missile system into service for the Royal Navy.’

The trial saw the system tackling a range of threats, from single targets engaged by two missiles to two targets engaged by single missiles.

Portsmouth’s HMS Westminster has also been fitted with Sea Ceptor. Lieutenant Nick Andrews, the ship’s anti-air-warfare officer, said the system was a game-changer.

‘Unlike its predecessor, the system is capable of defending ships other than Westminster herself,’ he said. ‘Whether it’s engaging multiple air threats or fast incoming attack craft, Sea Ceptor represents a massive capability upgrade for the Type 23 frigate.’