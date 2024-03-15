Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Heappey, MP for the Wells constituency in Somerset, has decided to leave his post for personal reasons, according to Sky News. Mr Heappey posted a letter to the Conservative association on social media.

It read: "After much reflection, I am afraid I have taken the painful decision not to stand as a candidate in the forthcoming general election. A great deal has changed in my life over the last few years and I have concluded that now is the time to step away from politics, prioritise my family, and pursue a different career." Mr Heappey added that he will maintain his support for prime minister Rishi Sunak in his ministerial position until he steps aside.

Armed forces minister James Heappey, Conservative, said he will be standing down at the next general election. He was previously tipped to succeed former defence secretary Ben Wallace. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes amid growing concern about the state of the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF. Little was mentioned about further funding in last week's Spring budget, with some believing the UK defence budget is actually decreasing - refuted by the Ministry of Defence.

A source close to Mr Heappey told Sky News that while he believes more funding should be made available, it did not impact his decision to resign. According to the profile on his website, Mr Heappey reached the rank of Major in the British Army.