Dampness, mould, pest infestations and gas and electrical faults are among the persistent problems that plague service accommodation, the Kerslake Commission on Armed Forces Housing found in its Homes Unfit For Heroes report. The investigation covers Royal Navy, RAF and British Army housing for current personnel and their loved ones.

The report says the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) current investment in accommodation is inadequate and fails to make up for years of underfunding. It also raises concerns that the effect of such housing issues on quality of life may deter personnel from staying in the armed forces for the long term.

John Healey MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, said the report into military housing was “damning”. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Commission member General Sir Richard Barrons said: “Decent and affordable accommodation is crucial for the wellbeing of our armed forces personnel and is essential for maintaining the operational effectiveness of our national defence. Yet for many years the accommodation for many service personnel and their families has been poor, and in many cases unacceptable.

“Substandard accommodation has effectively become a tax on the goodwill of highly prized people that directly undermines operational effectiveness and retention of our armed forces.” The commission is calling for immediate action to improve conditions in military housing.

The report pointed to poor management and maintenance and said a backlog of repairs is “at a tipping point” and means the cost of modernising armed forces accommodation could soon be more than £4bn. The Kerslake Commission on Armed Forces Housing was launched in February 2023, with the late Lord Bob Kerslake, former head of the civil service, as its chairman.

Approximately 48,000 properties for families are provided by the MoD, in addition to 154,000 for single service members. Prime minister Rishi Sunak recently apologised for shortcomings in military accommodation, acknowledging that defence accommodation is not always “fit for standard”. He has recently announced that the UK will spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030, with an investment of something like £4bn over the next decade to improve accommodation back home and around the world”.

