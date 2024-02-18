Royal Navy: MoD reveal when brand new Type 26 frigates will enter service as HMS Glasgow work continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The force is constructing eight new vessels, which are considered among the world's most advanced warships. They are designed for anti-submarine warfare and high-intensity air defence operations, but can be used in adaptable roles such as transporting high quantities of humanitarian aid.
Work on the first four vessels - HMS Glasgow, HMS Cardiff, HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham - is well underway. Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk, confirmed when the new warships are expected to enter service.
Responding to a written question from Labour MP for North Durham Kevan Jones in parliament, he said: "The Initial Operating Capability for the Type 26 Class is forecast to be October 2028. All ships are expected to enter service between 2028 and 2035.
"To avoid compromising operational security, the Ministry of Defence does not routinely disclose individual out of service dates or specific delivery or in-service dates for warships to avoid revealing elements of the Fleet's long-term schedule. However, the Royal Navy continues to ensure that it has sufficient assets available to deliver operational outputs."
The last five of the eight Type 26 frigates are being built by BAE Systems after the company secured a £4.2bn contract from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in November 2022. A new hall is being created for the Royal Navy in Govan, Scotland, to speed up the construction.