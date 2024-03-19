Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A controlled explosion was carried out on Medmerry Beach, Selsey, near Chichester on Sunday (March 17) after the Coastguard Rescue Team was called to reports of suspected ordnance.

“The team located several pieces of ordnance, photos were taken and sent to E.O.D (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) and a cordon was put in place,” a spokesperson for the rescue team said. “Once E.O.D arrived on scene they assessed the ordnance and a controlled explosion was carried out on a couple of the pieces as they were still explosive.

More explosives have been found on the stretch of the south coast dubbed the ‘UK’s most dangerous beach’ by national newspapers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other items of ordnance were taken away with them for safe disposal. Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach in the past has been found to still be highly explosive.”

The beach is closed to the public due to several ‘highly explosive’ ordnance being discovered over the years. Several national newspapers, including the Daily Express and the Mirror, called Medmerry the ‘UK’s most dangerous beach’, while the Coastguard has had to issue many reminders to stay away over the years.

This is because during the Second World War, Selsey had a bombing range for air to ground attack practice. The area has also suffered from flooding and erosion by the sea which – in 2011 – led to the Environment Agency constructing a flood bank, the coastguard has explained. This created new wetland – but also flooded the old bombing range which means it’s quite common for World War Two bombs to appear on the beach or be washed up.

In 2021, the Coastguard said: “Medmerry Beach is closed. Not because we’re all killjoys but because you might get killed if you ignore those signs. Ordnance is dangerous, no matter how dormant it might look. You wouldn’t return to a firework that had gone out so don’t pick it up. The beach at Medmerry has many hidden dangers including unexploded ordnance.”