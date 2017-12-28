MP pays tribute to city’s brave veterans

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan has hosted a Christmas reception for Portsmouth residents who have served in the armed forces.

The event saw veterans from across the city join a reception at the MP’s Albert Road office.

Representatives from veteran support groups were also in attendance.

They were provided with refreshments and entertainment provided by Craneswater Junior School.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I’m hugely proud of our city’s rich military heritage, with Portsmouth the home of the Royal Navy.

‘We’re also home to a wide range of excellent charitable and community organisations supporting ex-service personnel and their families.

‘The least I could do this Christmas was to throw open the doors to the new constituency office and thank our great city’s veterans.

‘It was so good to see so many people who have served our nation over the decades come together and get into the festive spirit.’