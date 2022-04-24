Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt

Speaking during an interview with GB News, the Portsmouth North MP condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking of her links to Ukraine, the Tory MP said: ‘As a nation, we have been training Ukrainian armed forces for years. I was involved in that operation in 2015, actually, as minister for the armed forces, and we have been working alongside them, teaching them how to defuse bombs, medical skills, but also how to use the types of equipment that they're they're using at the moment.

‘But what people don't know is that in addition to that, we've also been training up their civil servants as well.

‘A lot of the Civil Defence that you'll see after terrible bombing people going in helping save lives, put the water supplies back up, all of those things, and all of the civil service support that's needed for that we have been helping train them do that as well.’

Condemning Putin, Ms Mordaunt added: ‘The bottom line is Putin has to fail. Putin cannot hold on to any square inch of territory that he has gone into and he cannot consolidate territory that was in dispute before this particular war started.