National Apprenticeship Week: Digital magazine sponsored by BAE Systems showcases the best of what the week has to offer

NATIONAL Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and apprentices from across the country.

By David George
2 hours ago - 1 min read
BAE Systems plays an important role supporting the Royal Navy. Picture: Christopher Ison
From virtual careers fairs, myth-busting talks and factory tours to graduation ceremonies, National Apprenticeship Week is packed full of events to inspire the next generation of workers.

This e-magazine, sponsored by BAE Systems, showcases the very best of what’s on offer in Portsmouth and the surrounding area – and why now is the perfect time to take the plunge with an apprenticeship.

https://online.fliphtml5.com/hezmz/gzrs/

For more information, people can go to nationalapprenticeshipweek.co.uk.

