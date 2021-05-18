The Maritime Integration and Support Centre (MISC) on Portsdown Hill.

The Maritime Integration and Support Centre (MISC) on Portsdown Hill put on a multicoloured light show to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia last night.

The multicoloured lights were set up specifically to mark the day.

The site was one of three operated by defence company BAE Systems that took part in the show of solidarity.

HMS Glasgow, the first City Class Type 26 frigate, in Glasgow.

HMS Glasgow, the first City Class Type 26 frigate, in Glasgow, and the Submarines Academy for Skills and Knowledge in Barrow were also lit up in the colours of the rainbow flag.

Julian Cracknell, managing director of BAE Systems Applied Intelligence team, said: ‘At BAE Systems, we are committed to being an inclusive place to work.

‘We recognise the importance of creating the right culture where everyone feels valued, can be themselves and where differences are not only respected, but valued.

‘Diversity and Inclusion is a priority across our business and we’re proud to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia to show our support for LGBTQ+ colleagues.’

Shaped like a Type 45 destroyer, the MISC replicates real-life ship conditions using the same combat system technology found across the Senior Service’s surface fleet.

It is one of the Royal Navy’s key sites for testing new warfare kit and integrating into service.

