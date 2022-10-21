It is run by the Royal Naval Benevolent Trust which is celebrating 100 years of supporting serving and former personnel of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, and was built to mark the centenary of the RNBT and in honour of Admiral and 1st Earl John Rushworth Jellicoe, who founded the charity.

The RNBT says that the interior is full of naval history, familiar touches, traditions and comforts, encouraging residents to reminisce, enjoy and feel comfortable in their surroundings.

The home also has a dementia unit.

Trust chief executive Rob Bosshardt said: ‘I am so proud of our achievement in delivering this project for naval veterans, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Our dedicated dementia unit is an example of how we should be supporting our incredible veterans, creating a safe space for them to reminisce on some of their proudest moments in life.

‘Admiral Jellicoe House is a fabulous building, a really appropriate home for those who have served their country in peace and war, and a fitting and permanent symbol of RNBT’s century of care and support for the naval community.’

Nick Fletcher, Nick Jellicoe and Rob Bosshardt October 20, 2022

The guest of honour was Nick Jellicoe, the grandson of Admiral Jellicoe, and in his own right a renowned naval author and broadcaster and the Vice-Patron of RNBT said: ‘John Jellicoe, my grandfather, the trust’s founder and

first benefactor, would have been honoured - and touched - that such a worthy cause carries his name. It is a legacy to his humanity and his vision.’

The opening ceremony included hoisting the White Ensign, by permission of the First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key, to illustrate the strong links between the Home and the Royal Navy. Young naval ratings from Victory Squadron HMS Collingwood helped with the day and met the residents.

Those looking to learn more can visit rnbt.org.uk/admiral-jellicoe-house-care-home/

