New leader is revealed for national navy charity

A NEW director has been appointed to lead a charity supporting naval families.

Clare Scherer has been revealed as the new director of the Royal Navy Royal Marines Children’s Fund (RNRMCF).

She has served as the assistant director of the organisations since 2014 and takes over from Monique Bateman, who is retiring next month having been with the charity for 36 years.

The RNRMCF is the only charity dedicated to supporting children whose parents serve, or have served, in the navy.

Mrs Scherer paid tribute to her predecessor and added: ‘I have seen first-hand the positive impact that the RNRMCF has on naval families up and down the country.

‘I am delighted to have been appointed director and am looking forward to building on our work and taking the charity to the next level.’

Mrs Bateman said it had been ‘an immense pleasure’ to have been with the charity which ‘helped thousands of service families’ in a time of need.