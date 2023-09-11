News you can trust since 1877
Pictured is: A wreath was also laid. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-44)Pictured is: A wreath was also laid. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-44)
New plaque unveiled in Portsmouth to remember those who took part in D-Day

Plaques have been unveiled to commemorate Royal Engineer veterans who took part in the D-Day landings.
By Kelly Brown
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST

Members of the Solent and Districted Branch of the Royal Engineers Association undertook a small parade at the D-Day museum in Southsea to mark the official unveiling plaques to commemorate four Royal Engineers Veterans who had participated in D-Day and passed away during the COVID Lockdown period.They also unveiled a Corps of Royal Engineers Plaque to commemorate the wider involvement of Royal Engineers in the D-Day Landings.

Pictured is: A minute's silence was held for the four men. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-33)

Pictured is: A minute's silence was held for the four men. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-33) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Guests at the event observed the minute's silence. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-37)

Pictured is: Guests at the event observed the minute's silence. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-37) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Vice Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Charles Ackroyd unveils the plaque with Mark Stevens, Branch Secretary. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-18)

Pictured is: Vice Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Charles Ackroyd unveils the plaque with Mark Stevens, Branch Secretary. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-18) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: John Foard and Rosemary Mortimer, Son and daughter of Ernest Foard. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-12)

Pictured is: John Foard and Rosemary Mortimer, Son and daughter of Ernest Foard. Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-12) Photo: Keith Woodland

