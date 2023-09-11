New plaque unveiled in Portsmouth to remember those who took part in D-Day
Plaques have been unveiled to commemorate Royal Engineer veterans who took part in the D-Day landings.
Members of the Solent and Districted Branch of the Royal Engineers Association undertook a small parade at the D-Day museum in Southsea to mark the official unveiling plaques to commemorate four Royal Engineers Veterans who had participated in D-Day and passed away during the COVID Lockdown period.They also unveiled a Corps of Royal Engineers Plaque to commemorate the wider involvement of Royal Engineers in the D-Day Landings.
