Michael Homer, of Fareham, is setting up plaques across the country to honour the 2.2m national servicemen who served in the British Armed forces between 1947 and 1963. The chairman of the National Service Veterans Alliance – who served in the Royal Army Service Corps between 1958 and 1960 – raised thousands of pounds in a “plaque-a-thon” to set up the memorials.

Portsmouth is the first stop on his journey, with the commemoration being unveiled at the Guildhall Square War Memorial on Thursday (August 10). Mr Homer, 84, told The News: “It’s a great pleasure to be here today to unveil this plaque for national servicemen – 2.2 million men did National Service and this is in memory of them.

NOW READ: Veteran visits 45 towns in under 150 hours to raise money for plaques to honour military personnel who died

New memorial unveiled in Portsmouth to commemorate 2.2m national servicemen who served in the British Armed forces between 1947 and 1963. Michael Homer, of Fareham, launched a fundraising campaign for the plaque. This fundraising included a plaque-a-thon by visiting towns by rail. Picture: Sarah Standing (100823-7638)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve got another 60 plaques to distribute round the rest of the UK. I love the job, I really do.” The 84-year-old started his journey on June 27.

He would visit several locations in a day, and has already gone to Guildford, Andover, Bristol, Oxford, Reading and others. It has been a goal for the National Service Veterans Alliance to set up plaques in every town and city with a military connection.

Mr Homer said: “I visited 50 county towns with military importance in less than 150 hours by train. I raised £7,500 and that purchased all the plaques I needed. Now I’m going to distribute them around the cities, and ask Lord Mayors if they would like to unveil them. I’m in a wheelchair but it doesn’t stop me doing things.”

SEE ALSO: Veteran believed to be last survivor of Dunkirk dies aged 102

Michael Homer, 84, of Fareham, who served in the Royal Army Service Corps between 1958 and 1960, raised thousands of pounds to commission plaques across the UK. Picture: Sarah Standing (100823-1297)

The service was conducted by Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Tom Coles. Politicians and armed service representatives were also present.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “As a city with a long naval and military history, we are very proud to be inaugurating this new memorial. Thousands of young men from Portsmouth did national service and it had a huge impact on their young lives.