From left, Tim Forer, RNBT trustee, with Olympic gold medallist Eilidh McIntyre, Ray Cornwell, LNT site manager, and Commander Rob Bosshardt, chief executive of the RNBT, outside the charity's new care home for naval veterans, which is almost completed.

Gold medallist Eilidh McIntyre was given an exclusive tour of the Admiral Jellicoe House site in Locksway Road, Milton.

The 66-bed facility has been in development since the beginning of 2021 and is now almost finished.

Marking the achievement, Eilidh – who clinched her victory in 470 sailing class alongside Hannah Mills in the delayed 2020 Tokyo games – took part in the traditional ‘topping out ceremony’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the 66-bed care home in Locksway Road will look when finished. Picture: Royal Navy Benevolent Trust

Speaking of the new site, the Hampshire-based athlete told The News: ‘I was so pleased to be asked to attend this major milestone in this fabulous project to support naval veterans in Portsmouth.

‘Admiral Jellicoe House will be a superb home with great facilities, and it was great to see it taking shape and to give my very best wishes for the successful conclusion of the project.’

The multi-million pound development will by run by the Royal Navy Benevolent Trust (RNBT) and has the backing of former First Sea Lord and current head of Britain’s armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin.

Commander Rob Bosshardt, chief executive of the RNBT, said: ‘It was a great privilege to have gold medallist Eilidh share this important moment in the life of the project with us.

‘As a sailor she has empathy for those who have served our nation at sea, and the need to provide the best possible care for them.’

The topping out ceremony comes after a challenging development process, which has been plagued by planning delays and hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the challenging start, progress with the building has been ‘impressive’ a spokeswoman for the RNBT said.

The roof is now finished and the fitting out of internal structures and care home’s landscaped gardens is expected to be completed early next year.

Captain Nick Fletch, chairman of trustees at the RNBT, was delighted by the building’s progress.

He added: ‘Admiral Jellicoe House will be a care home of superb quality that will further increase our support for naval veterans in Portsmouth by meeting the residential care needs of those who have served their country in peace and war.

‘This is great news for naval veterans and for the City of Portsmouth. We are on track for opening in spring next year.’

The care home is being developed by construction firm LNT.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron