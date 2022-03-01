Penny Mordaunt has appealed to the armed forces community of Portsmouth to donate any unwanted or spare kit which could be delivered to the frontlines in Ukraine.

In particular, surplus ballistic helmets and vests are sought, alongside any medical and trauma supplies and ration packs.

The Portsmouth North MP’s plea comes following a discussion with the Ukrainian Embassy in London on how best the city can help.

Penny Mordaunt MP. Portsmouth Port masterplan launch event, Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-12)

The trade minister is setting up a donation point at the Lakeside business park, in North Harbour – supported by The News – for supplies, which can be transported to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have also urged people to donate cash into a global support fund which will be used to help deal with the humanitarian crisis.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘Our city, more than most, understands what it takes to fight tyranny. I know we are all moved by the courage shown by Ukrainian armed forces and civilians who are taking up arms.

‘We all feel strongly the need to help and you can. If you – as an individual or a business – can provide any of the needed kit we will make sure it gets to where it is needed.’

A full donation wish list is available here: https://tinyurl.com/4j78rhsb