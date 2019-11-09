Youngsters at a Portsmouth school have recorded a touching remembrance song.

Children at Ark Ayrton Primary Academy are raising money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity which helps children who have lost a parent serving in the armed forces.

A still from the video of Ark Ayrton Primary Academy's remembrance song

The school has released a video of the song.

Introducing it, one of the pupils says: ‘This week we have been learning about the importance of remembrance. As a school, remembrance is significant to us because we believe it is vital to remember, and show our respect to the soldiers who fought courageously for our country.’

Another pupil says: ‘We have learned a song which tells the story of someone who has lost a loved one in the war but is on their journey to happiness.’

To donate to the children’s fund for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, click here.