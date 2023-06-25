Portsmouth-based charity CEO Clare Scherer rewarded in recent King’s Birthday Honours list

Royal Naval Children's Charity CEO Clare Scherer has been awarded an MBE

Clare Scherer, CEO of the Royal Naval Children’s Charity, is to receive an MBE in recognition of her services to Naval families.

‘I am extremely proud and delighted to be the recipient of this award. It truly is an honour and I am deeply grateful to HM The King,’ said Ms Scherer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First working with the charity as a consultant in 2008, Ms Scherer, from Chichester, was appointed CEO in 2018.

During that time, the charity has undergone a successful re-brand, commissioned extensive research into the stresses on the lives of military children in the UK, and produced

a suite of resources that help Naval families cope with deployment, grief and mental health.

In 2021/2, NCC supported almost 4,000 children directly through direct grants and bursaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 1,000 payments in household support were delivered, including direct support to supplement grocery spend, Christmas presents and housing costs.

The charity has also provided payments for educational costs, including bursaries for essentials in home schooling.

Children with special educational needs and physical disabilities have also been supported, with funding made available for house adaptations, transport for medical needs and hospital stays, therapies and respite breaks.

In early 2021, the NCC was awarded the Royal Navy Team Commendation. Out of the 40 recipients for the award, the NCC was the only external organisation to be commended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The [MBE] award is in recognition of my work supporting Naval families and, in reality, the

award is for my entire team of staff at the NCC,’ Ms Scherer added. ‘They are the ones who work closely with our families, children and young people, ensuring that their needs are met in a compassionate and meaningful way .

‘I would like to commend them for the dedication and passion they bring to the charity.’

Over the next few years, the NCC is expanding its ‘Life Chances’ programmes, offering all Naval children new experiences which will give them the skills to thrive in their future lives and careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Schered added: ‘We are excited to be developing our support to all our Naval children, not just those where there is crisis driven by disability, illness or significant financial

hardship.

‘Many of our children and young people are impacted by their parents’ service in the Royal Navy and we look forward to providing them with resources and opportunities to

help them cope and enable them to thrive, helping them to be the best they can be.’