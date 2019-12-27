Portsmouth called to rally and stage huge street parties for VE Day in May

CULTURE chiefs are calling on communities to throw huge street parties to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

Known VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day – the commemoration marks the penultimate chapter in the Second World War when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end.

VE Day street party at Empshott Road, Southsea. 'Picture: Paul Jacobs (150511-5)

And this year’s spectacle is set to be one of the largest yet after the first May bank holiday was put back by four days for the whole of the UK to coincide with VE Day.

May Day is traditionally held on a Monday but will now be staged on Friday, May 8 – creating a bumper three-day weekend.

Leaders at Portsmouth City Council are already creating plans to help make the occasion a special one.

Now they’ve issued a rallying call for communities across Portsea Island to hold their own street parties, reminiscent of the celebrations that took place 75 years earlier.

Emily Whitter, Kate Larna Parkes, Nathan Robertson and Mason Ainsley at a party to celebrate VE Day, organised by residents association at Blendworth House, Lake Road, Portsmouth, in 2015.'Picture: Allan Hutchings (150737-570)

City culture chief Councillor Steve Pitt said: ‘It’s a commemoration and celebration; it is commemorating those who gave so much to make sure this country was kept free and a celebration of the end of the world’s most terrible war.

‘We’re hoping that people will have parties in their streets like those that took place on VE day. As a council, we will look to support those wishing to hold these sort of parties.

‘Anything like that where the community gets to come together and remember family members or people who lived on their road who made the ultimate sacrifice during that terrible conflict has our support.’.

Plans are still in the early stages, with city council officials busy drawing a blueprint for the spectacle.

Bobby Harrison, 11, Gemma Harrison and Ruby Lae-Harrison, eight, during a VE Day party organised by residents association at Blendworth House, Lake Road, Portsmouth, in 2015.'Picture: Allan Hutchings (150737-490)

However, it is hoped that Portsmouth’s newly refurbished landing craft, which will take up position near the D-Day Story in Southsea, will be in place come the spectacle and could play a key part in wider activities.

Culture chiefs are also looking to rededicate a memorial honouring all those killed in the conflict in the city centre.

The event comes after Portsmouth hosted the D-Day 75 commemorations in June on Southsea Common, with VIPs including the Queen, US president Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Cllr Pitt said the VE Day commemorations would not be as grand as those marking D-Day but insisted there would still be plenty for residents to do and see.

He added: ‘Unlike D-Day 75, we will be in control and make sure that the city is fully involved in all the events.’

Nationally, the three-day weekend of commemorative events will include more than 20,000 pubs encouraging people to toast the heroes of the war, while churches will take part in a Ringing Out For Peace.

Announcing the bank holiday change, business secretary Greg Clark said: ‘It will ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to remember and honour our heroes of the Second World War and reflect on the sacrifices of a generation.’

Sir Andrew Gregory, chief executive of armed forces charity SSAFA, said the government's decision was ‘fitting’.

‘It is our duty to keep the events of the past alive in collective memory, including future generations – this is how we ensure that such a conflict never happens again,’ he said.

‘It is our hope that the nation takes a moment to reflect on the significance of this date, as a milestone that changed the course of history for the whole world,’ he added.

The May Day bank holiday has been moved only once before. It was changed from May 1 May to May 8 in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day.