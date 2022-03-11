About 120 military personnel took part in the historic display, processing from Portsmouth Naval Base into the heart of the city, in a move chuffed naval chiefs said cemented the ‘symbiotic’ bond between the island and navy.

Crowds lined the streets and cheered as rain lashed down on the men and women of the Senior Service as they left from the Queen Street Gate of HMS Nelson.

Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade in Portsmouth on Friday 11th March 2022 Pictrued: GV of the parade, view from Guildhall steps at Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Led by the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth, the contingent of sailors formed up in Guildhall Square, with personnel representing every Portsmouth-based warship and establishment, including the base of the navy’s reserve force, HMS King Alfred.

The spectacle was a proud moment for Commodore JJ Bailey, commander of Portsmouth Naval Base, who described the Freedom of the City as a ‘huge and significant honour’.

Asked if the parade was a salute to the city, the top officer said: ‘I think it absolutely is, yes, absolutely.’

He added: ‘This is fantastic, as we’ve come out of the pandemic it’s a great opportunity for the navy to be part of rebooting the spirit of the community of the city,

Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade in Portsmouth on Friday 11th March 2022 Pictrued: Royal Marine Band marching through Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I always talk about the relation between the Royal Navy and Portsmouth as being a “symbiotic relationship”. We have grown through history – through the centuries – and the city has always been here for us.

‘The people and the experience has been such that it has helped to build this nation’s navy over time and it continues today. So it’s great we’re able to celebrate that.’

The Freedom of the City is the highest honour that can be bestowed by Portsmouth and was originally awarded to the Portsmouth Command of the Royal Navy on November 10, 1964 to 'pay tribute to the glorious traditions of the Royal Navy'.

Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade in Portsmouth on Friday 11th March 2022 Pictrued: Sailors of Portsmouth Naval Base at Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

But, over the last few decades, the honorary grant has been transferred to Portsmouth Naval Base and Portsmouth Ships.

The latest naval freedom contingent, marching with bayonets fixed, was inspected by Cdre Bailey and Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council.

Speaking to The News after the march, the civic chief was full of pride for the navy and said: ‘This is a really important day. Portsmouth is the home of the Royal Navy and we need to keep reminding people that it is.

‘Without the navy this city would lose its soul. That’s why we have fought so hard to keep the navy here when the naval base was threatened with closure and we will continue to do everything we can to make sure the navy is here and flourishing.’

Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade in Portsmouth on Friday 11th March 2022 Pictrued: Sailors of Portsmouth Naval Base at Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Able Rate Rachel-Stella Layton is a reservist with HMS King Alfred and was part of the parade. The 30-year-old dance teacher said: ‘I’m from Portsmouth so this was a magnificent moment for me.

‘It was a really proud moment seeing everybody lined up on the streets. It was really magical hearing the band playing.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan added: ‘As the heart and home of the Senior Service, it is only right the Royal Navy is given the Freedom to the City and we are all able to come together to celebrate this centuries old bond.

‘HMNB Portsmouth plays a vital role in our city’s economy and of course the defence of the realm, but it is also our local servicemen and women that have made this long-held connection so special.’

The naval base is one of the island’s biggest employers, with about 13,000 people working there.

The military establishment is home of Britain’s two £3.1bn aircraft carriers as well as the £6bn fleet of six Type 45s, alongside a number of frigates and patrol ships.

Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade in Portsmouth on Friday 11th March 2022 Pictrued: Sailors of Portsmouth Naval Base at Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

