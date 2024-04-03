Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Leonard, a 25-year-old BAE Systems’ engineer, put together the plans for the signal which will be used during the memorial service on June 6. It includes samples of sand from the five Normandy beaches where more than 4,400 Allied personnel lost their lives during the launch of the largest amphibious invasion in history.

The beacon, as well as others across the country, will be lit as a tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedoms. Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: “It’s a privilege to be involved in this project to give recognition to the brave men and women who gave so much to protect our country.

Max Leonard, Portsmouth-based engineer, designed the principal beacon which will be lit during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations. Picture: John Gasser

“We have a long and proud history of supporting the UK Armed Forces and are committed to serving those who serve and protect us which is a source of great pride to everyone who works at BAE Systems.”

D-Day beacons will be lit across the country. Picture: John Gasser

Portsmouth will take centre stage for the commemorations this summer, with military veterans, serving personnel, dignitaries, politicians and members of the royal family all expected to congregate in the city.

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR is the pageantmaster for D-Day 80 and he commissioned the principal beacon, which will be installed at HMNB Portsmouth. He said: “The base was the headquarters and main departure point for the naval units and associated ground forces destined for Sword Beach on the Normandy coast, on 6 June 1944. This was one of the five beaches landed on by many thousands of brave individuals who sacrificed their lives, helping to secure the freedom we all enjoy today.