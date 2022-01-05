Barrie Jones served onboard HMS Intrepid during the war and was awarded the Freedom of the City last month.

He doesn’t believe anything will come from the South American country’s latest assertions.

He said: “They’re always going to make noises; it’s factually been proven that the Falklands belong to Britain and Argentina won’t get anywhere unless the British government abandon it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falklands veteran Barrie Jones

‘Personally, I’m of the opinion that if their government try to do anything silly then it’s up to the Falklanders.

‘I don’t think Argentina would try anything again as there would be all hell to pay.’

It comes after the Argentinian foreign ministry tweeted that they are not giving up the Islands.

They tweeted: ‘189 years after the British usurpation of the Malvinas Islands, the Argentina government and people once again reaffirm their imprescriptible sovereignty rights.

“The government reiterates the firm commitment of all democratic governments to a peaceful solution to the conflict, full respect for international law and the interests of those who live on the islands.’

Britain seized the Falklands in 1833. The war 40 years ago started when Argentina invaded it. About 1,000 people are believed to have lost their lives and it ended after ten weeks when Argentina surrendered.

In 2013, Falklanders had a referendum following pressure from Argentina to claim the islands.

The people of the Falklands voted clearly to remain an overseas territory of the United Kingdom. Out of 1,517 votes cast, 1,513 voted in favour of the islands remaining a British territory.

Falklands public relations manager Matthew Ware isn’t surprised by the latest Argentinian unrest.

He said: ‘It is always a sensitive time of year due to Britain taking control years ago so it’s not unexpected at this time.’

This year Portsmouth will host landmark commemorations in the summer for the 40th anniversary of the war.