Portsmouth military causes say new jobs site for forces families is a 'game-changer'

A NEW website designed to help military spouses and children find work has been hailed as a ‘game-changer’ by forces charities.

Careers site Forces Families Jobs went live a few weeks ago and is designed to act as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for the military community.

The offering was set up in a bid to reduce the challenge for relatives and spouses of armed forces personnel when it came for job hunting.

Veterans minister and former soldier, Johnny Mercer – who launched the site – said: ‘We know that being a military family member often means moving regularly, creating gaps in CVs and frequent job changes.

‘This website will provide a one-stop-shop and a forces-friendly facility that will help support service families in accessing job and training opportunities.’

And the online tool has already been praised by organisations supporting military families in Portsmouth.

Lucy Heaver, employment specialist and policy adviser at the Portsmouth-based Naval Families Federation, said: ‘This is absolutely massive. It’s a game-changer and the first of its kind – we have nothing at the moment to support military families in this way.

‘It’s really, really ground-breaking and will make a huge difference to the lives of military families.’

Kath Hutton, a former Lieutenant Commander – whose husband is still in the Royal Navy – said life could be difficult for service spouses.

Mrs Hutton, who is now a service delivery manager at Portsmouth-based military charity Veteran Outreach Support, said: ‘People may have given up. Marrying into the service might make things more difficult for them because they move around more regularly.

‘Employers don’t always want someone they know may only be able to work with them for a few months before they move.’

She added veterans like herself, who are still married to people serving in the military, struggled.

‘Employers may only have people part-time or for a few months but they fail to realise the skills veterans can bring to their organisation,’ she said. ‘Often companies will get far more out of veterans than others because of the skills and experience they have.’

Forces Families Jobs has almost 3,000 roles across the country available, including dozens in the Portsmouth area.

To visit the site, see forcesfamiliesjobs.co.uk.