Portsmouth Royal Navy warship HMS Duncan thanked for role in fight against ISIS

A ROYAL Navy destroyer from Portsmouth has been part of a ‘tireless’ operation to try and finish the fight against Islamic State.

The Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan has has been providing air defence and escort duties to the FS Charles de Gaulle.

French jets have been flying missions as part of Operation Inherent Resolve – which aims to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

HMS Duncan’s crew has been using the ship’s sophisticated radar and missile systems to protect the skies over the Mediterranean and safeguard the task force.

Commander Tom Trent, HMS Duncan’s commanding officer, said: ‘This has been a rewarding opportunity for my team to fulfill HMS Duncan’s core role as a primary air defender protecting a carrier strike group.

‘With the Royal Navy’s own aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, getting ready for their first operational deployments this was an excellent chance for us to integrate into the French task group on live operations ahead of the first deployment of our own carrier strike group.

‘I am proud of my team for the professionalism they have shown in support of the operation against Daesh.’

Armed forces minister Mark Lancaster has praised the HMS Duncan crew for their role in pushing back the jihadist militants.

He said: ‘The fight against Daesh has been a truly international campaign.

‘HMS Duncan’s crew can be extremely proud of the part they played alongside our allies, destroying the barbarous group that subjugated millions of innocent civilians.

‘Due to the tireless efforts of our brave men and women from all three services, we have been able to beat Daesh back, depriving them of territory and making sure that Britain is safer.’