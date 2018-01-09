Portsmouth’s new naval base boss battled for peace in Afghanistan

Have your say

THE new head of Portsmouth’s Naval Base helped to broker peace deals in Afghanistan.

Commodore Jim Higham has taken on the top job at the city’s historic military institution.

Formally the Head of Warship Support for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), Cdre Higham was born in Plymouth.

He joined Britannia Royal Naval College as a university cadet in 1988 and subsequently studied engineering at Warwick University before beginning his career as a naval weapons engineer.

In 2013 he was awarded an OBE for his efforts in helping to forge closer links with the Afghan government.

Then a captain, he headed up the International Security Assistance Force’s key leader engagement team in Kabul.

During this period, he helped corral the efforts of the international community in building more effective links with former President Hamid Karzai.

He also helped to develop strategies to counter rocket attacks and roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan.