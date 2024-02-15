Pro Palestine protesters outside Portsmouth Naval Base as campaigners target BAE sites

The protesters gathered at Unicorn Gate outside the naval base which is also home to BAE Systems – with protesters holding banners which said "Stop Arming Israel". It follows the actions of demonstrators who blocked entrances to the BAE Systems site in Glasgow this morning, calling for the disruption to the flow of arms to Israel.

Demonstrators claimed BAE Systems produces components for the F-35 combat aircraft used by Israel, but BAE Systems said it complies fully with all applicable defence export controls. A BAE Systems spokesperson said:"We're horrified by the devastating impact the situation in Israel and Gaza is having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible. We have no operations or employees in Israel or Gaza and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls. We always respect everyone's right to peaceful protest."