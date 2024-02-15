News you can trust since 1877
Pro Palestine protesters outside Portsmouth Naval Base as campaigners target BAE sites

Pro-Palestine campaigners staged a protest outside Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon as activists called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.
By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Feb 2024, 21:05 GMT

The protesters gathered at Unicorn Gate outside the naval base which is also home to BAE Systems – with protesters holding banners which said "Stop Arming Israel". It follows the actions of demonstrators who blocked entrances to the BAE Systems site in Glasgow this morning, calling for the disruption to the flow of arms to Israel.

Demonstrators claimed BAE Systems produces components for the F-35 combat aircraft used by Israel, but BAE Systems said it complies fully with all applicable defence export controls. A BAE Systems spokesperson said:"We're horrified by the devastating impact the situation in Israel and Gaza is having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible. We have no operations or employees in Israel or Gaza and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls. We always respect everyone's right to peaceful protest."

Officers from Hampshire Police were on the scene at the Portsmouth protest.

Pictured - Demonstrators outside Unicorn Gate Photos by Alex Shute

1. Pro-Palestine protest

Pictured - Demonstrators outside Unicorn Gate Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

BAE sites were targeted by campaigners calling for an immediate ceasefire Photos by Alex Shute

2. Pro-Palestine protest

BAE sites were targeted by campaigners calling for an immediate ceasefire Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Tempers flared as some passers by disagreed with the protest Photos by Alex Shute

3. Pro-Palestine protest

Tempers flared as some passers by disagreed with the protest Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Demonstrators making their point known to passing motorists Photos by Alex Shute

4. Pro-Palestine protest

Demonstrators making their point known to passing motorists Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

