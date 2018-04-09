Project aims to reveal the lives of 51 fallen First World War heroes from Portsmouth

TALES of fallen heroes killed in the First World War will be revealed after a £10,000 lottery windfall was granted.

Bosses at the Heritage Lottery Fund have injected the money into the Honouring Farlington’s Fallen project.

New community scheme launches after it is given a £10k windfall from the Her

Involving people of all ages, the initiative aims to research the lives of 51 men listed on the Farlington First World War memorial at St Andrew’s Churchyard, in Havant Road.

Devised by the Church of England parish of Farlington and Splodge Designs, a Hayling Island-based creative arts company, the scheme will see children and community groups getting involved.

Among those signed up to help with the research are Solent Junior School, 2nd Farlington Guides, 70th Portsmouth (1st Drayton) Scout Group, members of Portsdown U3A and Alexandra Rose Care Home as well as a number of individual heritage enthusiasts.

Julie Minter, project co-ordinator, said: ‘This is a really exciting project which will bring the community together to discover more about our local heritage.

‘By working together to research the lives of these men and then responding creatively to their stories we hope that all those involved will feel more connected to these men and never forget the sacrifices that they made to secure peace in our world.’

All the research will be used to develop interactive teaching sessions and workshops for pupils, uniformed groups and care home residents.

They will then have the chance to create two pieces of artwork: a fabric banner to hang at St Andrew’s Church and a piece of artwork which it is hoped will be based outside the Church of the Resurrection, in Drayton.

A website will also be created, telling the men’s stories through words, pictures and audio clips voiced by those involved in the project.

The project will culminate in a public display in St Andrew’s Church in November and the artwork will be unveiled in time for Remembrance Sunday, on November 11.