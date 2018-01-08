Rallying cry goes out for residents to join events

HEEDING the plea to join Portsmouth’s bumper year of Remembrance events would be a ‘great honour’, a former council leader has said.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson is urging people from city to sign-up and join this year’s tributes – which has the backing of all on the city council.

Whether it is backing the Royal British Legion’s ‘Thank You’ movement or volunteering to join the city’s guard of honour, the Liberal Democrat leader wants plenty of people to back this year’s commemorations.

He said: ‘It would be a great honour for anybody to stand as a guard of honour at the cenotaph and remember the people gave their lives for us.

‘But it is also important to remember what a terrible war it was and what a senseless loss of life.’

Bob Beech, of Pompey Pals Project, is looking for enough people to join the ceremonial guard of honour in November.

The tribute, due to take place at the city’s war memorial in Guildhall Square, is open to anyone. But in particular, Mr Beech would like to see representatives from the armed forces, emergency services as well as community groups, schools and youth organisations.

He said: ‘This war was the people’s war. It was ordinary people fighting. Up to that point it was professional soldiers and sailors who fought. This time it wasn’t – it was men and women who signed up to do what they could. So we want all types of people joining our guard of honour.’

To join, see pompeypals.org.uk.