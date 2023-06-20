The 10 maps, drawn in 1589, are believed to be the earliest representation of the naval battles that took place a year earlier. The exhibition showing the ‘defining moment’ in the country's history comes after an urgent fundraising appeal in 2020 raised £600,000 to save the ink and watercolour pieces from being sold off abroad. Members of the public will be able to view the collection at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Portsmouth, for 45 days from June 24 to August 8.

NOW READ: HMS Collingwood remembers the lives of those lost in second world war bombing

The timeframe follows expert advice on the dangers of light exposure and the fragility of the maps.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy's director general, professor Dominic Tweddle (right), and head of collections and research, Louisa Blight, look at a rare collection of Spanish Armada Maps on display for the first time. Picture date: Tuesday June 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story HERITAGE Armada. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Dominic Tweddle, the museum's director general, said: ‘Our job is to tell the epic story of the Royal Navy, its impact on Britain, as well as the world, from the earliest times to the present day, to that end we're delighted to display the complete Armada Maps Collection for the first time at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

‘The defeat of the Armada was a turning point in forging our nation's identity and the maps act as a powerful commemoration of this pivotal naval battle. The Armada Maps National Treasures exhibition is hugely significant; it is an opportunity for us to link navy to nation and educate future generations about the origins of the Royal Navy as a protector of an island nation.’

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to try out a touchscreen and animation created specifically for the maps.

The museum will also explore the build-up to the Armada campaign and will showcase an extremely rare map from May 1588 of the Spanish Armada outside Lisbon.

Louisa Blight, head of collections and research at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, looks at one of a rare collection of Spanish Armada Maps on display for the first time Picture date: Tuesday June 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story HERITAGE Armada.

NOW READ: Portsmouth destroyer HMS Duncan leaves city and goes back on deployment as Nato flagship

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay added: ‘The Armada Maps are incredibly rare documents from the most significant naval battle of the early modern period.

"I am delighted that the export bar placed on these 10 hand-drawn maps allowed time for the National Museum of the Royal Navy to secure these national treasures and keep them accessible to the public."

To book your tickets to see The Armada Maps National Treasures exhibition visit www.nmrn.org.uk/buy-tickets/portsmouth-historic-dockyard.