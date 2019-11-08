Have your say

People across the area are preparing to pay tribute to fallen soldiers, airmen and sailors at Remembrance Sunday events.

Many will take place across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas on Sunday November 10 to mark Remembrance Sunday – with many including a two-minute silence.

Remembrance Day parade

Here’s what is going on in your community:

Saturday November 9

Portchester

- Portchester precinct - from 10.15am

Sunday November 10

Portsmouth

- Guildhall Square in Portsmouth - 10.15am with a service at St Mary's Church at 2.30pm

- Royal British Legion Rider's Branch service, Portsmouth Naval War Memorial, Southsea Common, 10am-12pm

- Salvation Army Church, 84 Albert Road, Portsmouth 6-7.30pm

- Service of Remembrance, St. Mary's Church, Fratton Rd, Portsmouth 3-4pm

- Portsmouth Grammar School's Remembrance Concert in Portsmouth Cathedral, 8pm-10pm, in High Street, Old Portsmouth. Tickets £10

Fareham

- Royal Armouries Fort Nelson Museum, Portchester, with firing of Second World War ordnance – 10.45am-11.15am.

Gosport

- Gosport War Memorial Hospital with Gosport Solent Brass, 9.30am-12pm

Horndean

- Horndean Village Sqaure, Horndean Parish Council Remembrance, 10.50am-11.15am

- St. Mary parish will hold three Remembrance events. These will take place in the context of the Sunday Eucharist starting at 9.30am – St Wilfrid’s and St Faith’s, and 10am – St Mary’s.

Havant

- Town parade from 10.40am and St Faith's Church, Havant British Legion 10.45am-11.15am

Hayling Island

- Parade from car park at Elm Grove 9.15am. Parade at 10.20am, cenotaph 10.45am-11.15am. Then over to St. Mary's until 12pm.

Bishop’s Waltham

- Parade along High Street from 10.30am to St George's Square until 12pm.

Monday November 11

- The University of Portsmouth Chaplaincy Remembrance Service, Nuffield Centre, 10.45am-11.30am

