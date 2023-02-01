Retired corporal shares his memories of his late friend Arthur Bailey - one of Portsmouth's last D-Day veterans

Corporal Michael Montgomery-Buick - known as Monty - fondly recalled travelling with the veteran paratrooper during a friendship that spanned two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: ‘I have known Arthur since 2003 and we had many adventures together.

‘Apart from numerous Remembrance Days and marches in Weymouth on Airborne Days, we also ventured further afield as I escorted him to Military events in Belgium, Holland and Germany.

‘He was presented with a medal by the King in Holland at the 75th Anniversary of Arnhem. He was also awarded the Legion d’Honneur by a serving French general at the D-Day Story Museum.’

Arthur gave many talks to children at various schools and to adult groups at the museum, where he was a regular speaker.

Michael further described his friend and fellow member of the Pompey Paras as ‘self-effacing’ about his service, never forgetting about the loss of his comrades.

The 76 year old added: ‘Not only was Arthur one of the last of our WW2 Veterans, but also he was quite simply, a good man, and there were not so many of them, that we can afford to loose one. As Arthur's health deteriorated, he missed the opportunities to meet people and talk about the past. But he still had his memories.’