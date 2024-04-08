MoD: "Overworked" and "underpaid" Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers vote to strike despite Royal Navy tasks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of Nautilus International backed industrial action by 4-1 on a turnout of 60 per cent. RFA personnel play a vital role in many of the Royal Navy’s operations - from replenishment at sea exercises to tasks with the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG).
The ballot follows rejection of a 4.5 per cent pay offer for 2023 which the union said fell “far below” the rate of inflation. Director of organising, Martyn Gray, said: “The result of this ballot is a clear indication of the strength of frustration amongst our members at the RFA who feel overworked, underpaid, and undervalued.
“The RFA are vital to the UK’s naval capabilities, in a time of significant geo-political instability, we do not wish to see disruption to the RFA’s operations.” RFA tanker Tidespring and amphibious landing ship RFA Mounts Bay were both deployed as part of the UK CSG during Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War.
Lead by HMS Prince of Wales, the ships carried out various operations to show their capability in making formations, as well as how they’re involved in attacking and defensive scenarios. Nautilus said: “Since 2010, RFA employees have faced real terms pay cut of over 30 per cent, beyond other blue light services, leading to significant challenges in recruitment and retention and low morale across the workforce.”
Mr Gray added: “We hope this ballot result will focus minds and we look forward to engaging further with the RFA and the Ministry of Defence as a matter of urgency to forge a path forward that reflects the deeply held concerns of our members and avoids industrial action.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.