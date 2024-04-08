Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Nautilus International backed industrial action by 4-1 on a turnout of 60 per cent. RFA personnel play a vital role in many of the Royal Navy’s operations - from replenishment at sea exercises to tasks with the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

The ballot follows rejection of a 4.5 per cent pay offer for 2023 which the union said fell “far below” the rate of inflation. Director of organising, Martyn Gray, said: “The result of this ballot is a clear indication of the strength of frustration amongst our members at the RFA who feel overworked, underpaid, and undervalued.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers are voting for industrial action across the UK. Picture is RFA Tidesurge (left), carrying out a replenishment at sea with another RFA vessel, RFA Argus. Picture: Crown Copyright/PA Wire

“The RFA are vital to the UK’s naval capabilities, in a time of significant geo-political instability, we do not wish to see disruption to the RFA’s operations.” RFA tanker Tidespring and amphibious landing ship RFA Mounts Bay were both deployed as part of the UK CSG during Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War.

Lead by HMS Prince of Wales, the ships carried out various operations to show their capability in making formations, as well as how they’re involved in attacking and defensive scenarios. Nautilus said: “Since 2010, RFA employees have faced real terms pay cut of over 30 per cent, beyond other blue light services, leading to significant challenges in recruitment and retention and low morale across the workforce.”