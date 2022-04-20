Commandos who specialise in board-and-search operations sharpened their skills alongside the US Navy’s NCIS and Britain’s National Crime Agency ahead of sweeps of the Indian Ocean over the next four months in HMS Montrose.

The frigate – based for more than three years in Bahrain – has recently completed her latest crew swap to sustain those operations, with the entire team of sailors and Royal Marines exchanged like-for-like with a team from the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Marines Boarding Team from 42 Commando

The outgoing Port crew proved particularly successful – three busts in quick succession, seizing 7.5 tonnes of hashish, 813kg of heroin and 337kg of methamphetamine – crystal meth.

Permanently assigned to the frigate is a boarding team from 42 Commando whose job is to secure suspicious vessels, allowing sailors to conduct a safe, thorough search for any illegal cargo.

SEE ALSO: Deadly Stormer armoured missile vehicles to be sent to Ukraine to blast Russian jets

Large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and hashish are smuggled across the Indian Ocean – the route across the Gulf of Oman, past the Horn of Africa and into the Red Sea has been dubbed the ‘hashish highway’ – much of which will likely reach the United Kingdom.

Royal Marines boarding team members from 42 Commando have spent time with UK and US crime-fighters who specialise in hunting drugs gangs ahead of their summer operation

An international effort is committed to stopping the flow of drugs, from the multi-national naval force which Montrose joins when sweeping through the Indian Ocean, to agencies such as the NCA and the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The Marines set to work on both minehunter HMS Bangor and a dhow at the US Coast Guard’s board-and-search training facility.

Aside from the tactics, the NCA’s international liaison officer in Bahrain, Kevin Dawson, outlined the ‘big picture’ to underline the impact of drugs seizures in the Indian Ocean.

‘Searching a dhow is a long, dirty process in what can be uncomfortable circumstances, many thousands of miles from home. Being able to highlight how this will have a positive impact on our communities back in the UK was especially important,’ he said.

‘I was pleased to be able to give the Royal Marines boarding team the UK context to what they will be doing.’

The NCA tackles drug trafficking at every stage of the supply chain from the source country to narcotics being sold on the streets.

The partnership between the navy, Marines, NCA and NCIS helps to cut off drug supply routes before the narcotics can reach the UK

Royal Marine Lieutenant Chris Bonnick, who’s in charge of Montrose’s Port crew Commando boarding team, said the green berets were raring to get to work with the frigate now they’d completed preparations.

‘We’ve been training hard in the UK and in Bahrain to allow us to build on the successes of Starboard crew,’ he added.