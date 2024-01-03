A 104-year-old veteran who served during the Second World War was given a special gift on his birthday for bravery.

George Pearson was handed an Arctic Star medal by Royal Navy sailors after being a part of convoys to the USSR between 1941 and 1945. Mr Pearson served as an aircraft maintainer and engineer, including service on HMS Illustrious.

The Class Fleet aircraft carrier was commissioned in Portsmouth on May 26, 1940, where she then spent most of her time in the Mediterranean and the Far East. Mr Pearson, of Lincoln, was presented with the medal at his home by personnel attached to RAF Waddington – led by Commander Les Smith. They conducted a suitable ceremony on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III.

L to R: Keith Ridley (RNA National Vice President), Cdr L-R Les Smith, Christ Buckley, George (holding his Arctic Star), CPO Rab Butler, WO1 Jonny Keiller, and former City of Lincoln Mayor, Jackie Kirk.

Commander Smith said: “We found out just a few weeks ago that he hadn't received one of his medals, so it was an absolute honour to present that to him. The Arctic Star is all about the Arctic convoys and the ability to supplying Russia and to support them and enable us to defeat the oppressor.”

Different to most Second World War honours, the Arctic Star was not introduced until 2012. It is awarded specifically for personnel who took part in the convoys to northern Russia – who delivered vital supplies to the Red Army to support them in defeating Nazi Germany on the Eastern Front.

More than 100 ships were lost, including 16 warships, in 78 of these convoys. These missions carried four million tonnes of war material to the Soviet Union. Mr Pearson is one of Britain’s oldest men, with an estimated 900 people his age or older inn the UK – three quarters of those being women.

He reflected on his remarkable journey as he spokes to the sailors, with memories of bravery and camaraderie flooding back. Warrant Officer 1 Jonny Keiller said: “The event served as a reminder of the debt of gratitude owed to those who shaped history on the front lines, and George's 104th birthday celebration was a fitting tribute to a hero of the past.