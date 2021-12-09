HMS Defender and HMS Diamond sailed back into port after seven month deployments as part of the Carrier Strike Group.

Families were waiting at Portsmouth naval base waiting to greet the sailors as they disembarked.

You can see 23 photos capturing the heartwarming moments loved ones were reunited in our gallery below.

1. HMS Diamond Jackie McFarlane, with son, Peter and Irene McFarlane at HMS Diamond's homecoming. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. HMS Diamond Samantha and Jonathan Lovell, Georgina 10 months and Cameron, seven, near HMS Diamond. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3. HMS Diamond Steph Leonard with husband Lt Cdr Tom Leonard and their children Penny, seven, and Sebby, four, at HMS Diamond's homecoming. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. HMS Diamond Joanna Taylor, Helen Taylor and Peter Taylor at the arrival of HMS Diamond. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales