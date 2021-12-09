HMS Defender and HMS Diamond sailed back into port after seven month deployments as part of the Carrier Strike Group.
Families were waiting at Portsmouth naval base waiting to greet the sailors as they disembarked.
MORE: 'Incredible strength' of Royal Navy sailors praised by captain of HMS Diamond as ship returns to Portsmouth for Christmas
You can see 23 photos capturing the heartwarming moments loved ones were reunited in our gallery below.
Make sure to click through all the pages!
Follow all our latest updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth here.