Graham Gregory with daughter Iris after HMS Diamond returned to Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Royal Navy: 23 heartwarming photos capturing the moment families are reunited after HMS Defender and HMS Diamond return to Portsmouth

THESE were the heartwarming scenes at the naval base in Portsmouth as families were reunited in time for Christmas.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:38 pm

HMS Defender and HMS Diamond sailed back into port after seven month deployments as part of the Carrier Strike Group.

Families were waiting at Portsmouth naval base waiting to greet the sailors as they disembarked.

You can see 23 photos capturing the heartwarming moments loved ones were reunited in our gallery below.

1. HMS Diamond

Jackie McFarlane, with son, Peter and Irene McFarlane at HMS Diamond's homecoming. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. HMS Diamond

Samantha and Jonathan Lovell, Georgina 10 months and Cameron, seven, near HMS Diamond. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. HMS Diamond

Steph Leonard with husband Lt Cdr Tom Leonard and their children Penny, seven, and Sebby, four, at HMS Diamond's homecoming. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. HMS Diamond

Joanna Taylor, Helen Taylor and Peter Taylor at the arrival of HMS Diamond. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

