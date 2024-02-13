The Royal Navy aircraft carrier is heading towards the North Sea as part of Exercise Steadfast Defender – a Nato mission involving more than 40 vessels. It is Nato’s largest mission since The Cold War.

Hundreds of well-wishers – including families and loved ones of crew members – gathered in Old Portsmouth to watch them leave yesterday afternoon (February 12). The 65,000 tonne warship was a majestic sight in the glorious sunshine. Her initial departure was scheduled for Sunday afternoon (February 11).

No reason was given by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the last minute change. Here are 33 pictures of the ship leaving Portsmouth.

1 . HMS Prince of Wales HMS Prince of Wales sailing out of Portsmouth as she heads for a huge Nato deployment in the North Sea. Picture: Michael Woods - Solent Sky Services.

2 . HMS Prince of Wales HMS Prince of Wales deployed from HMNB Portsmouth on Monday 12th February 2024. Pictured: View from Round Tower, Old Portsmouth.

3 . HMS Prince of Wales HMS Prince of Wales sailing out of Portsmouth as she heads for a huge Nato deployment in the North Sea. Picture: Michael Woods - Solent Sky Services.