SAILORS on Britain's newest aircraft carrier are testing a state-of-the-art green waste disposal system.

Pyrolysis plants on HMS Prince of Wales are being used to try and reduce rubbish one hundredfold.

HMS Queen Elizabeth ordered a clear lower deck (calling all ship's company) to gather in the hanger for out all gash - rubbish.

Extreme heat from a burner – with temperatures of more than 1,000C – breaks down the material generated by 700 sailors and 400 industry engineers and experts.

This includes food, sewage and excess oils, which contribute to a total of upwards of nine tonnes every day.

The waste is converted into fuel, which then sustains the plants, meaning the burner can be switched off and used sparingly. HMS Queen Elizabeth already uses the kit.

Marine Engineering Technician Niall Kelleher, one of the junior sailors responsible for the plants' operations, said: ‘The plants’ waste reduction ratio will benefit the ship’s company with us having far less waste to dispose of during “out all gash” – and enable us to store the waste far easier.’

HMS Prince of Wales is currently conducting trials in the North Sea.